Crews battle garbage fire at Rapid City landfill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Smoke could be seen coming from the landfill in Rapid City Monday morning.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, firefighters were called to the landfill for reports of a fire in the recycling building around 10 a.m.

Cardboard mixed with garbage had caught fire inside of the building, officials say. The large amount of trash and debris caused a lot of smoke.

Crews used equipment to pull the pile apart to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.