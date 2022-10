ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO)-Investigators in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a fire near Northern State University.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of 8th Avenue Southeast around 8 o’clock Monday night. Crews arriving on scene found a garage engulfed in flames.

Neighbors were evacuated. There was major damage to a home and car. The garage is a total loss. No one was hurt.