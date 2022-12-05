ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire north of Rowena Sunday night.

Officials say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, along with Brandon, Valley Springs, and Split Rock Fire Departments, were called to an area of Creekview Circle just before 7 p.m.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found the fire had spread from a garage into a home. Crews were able to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely before the crews arrived.