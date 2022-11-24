ROCKYFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Firefighters on the Pine Ridge Reservation spent the day before Thanksgiving battling a wildland fire.

Officials says crews were called to the scene just after noon. Fire departments from Senic, Interior, Kyle, Batesland, Kadoka, Fairburn, Green Valley and Long Valley responded to the fire.

It was burning around 8 to 10 miles southwest of Rockyford.

The Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the scene to its Facebook page. The department says its firefighters were back at the station by 10:30 last night.