CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies faced cold temperatures while battling a blaze southwest of Chester over the weekend.

Lake County Emergency Management says it happened just before 4:20 Saturday afternoon. All 5 Lake County Fire Departments responded, while crews from Colton and Dell Rapids were called in to help.

The two people living in the building went inside to try to get vehicles and equipment, and were treated for smoke inhalation. They later went to the hospital. Due to the cold temperatures, ice could be seen forming on a firefighter.