YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in Yankton overnight kept firefighters busy.

The fire happened Monday night on the 300 block of Pearl Street in the southeast part of town near Riverside Park. A block of 4th Street was shut down while firefighters battled the flames.

The Yankton Police Department posted pictures of the blaze its Facebook page.

We are still waiting to learn more information about the fire.