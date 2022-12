SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.

Crews were seen trying to cut through the roof. Some damage could be seen on the side of the building.

No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.