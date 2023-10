HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a commercial building in Bryant early Thursday morning.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the fire on Facebook.

Officials say crews were called to the 200 block of West Main Street around 6:30 a.m. and were still working to extinguish the fire at 8:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

No one was injured in the fire.