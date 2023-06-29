WANBLEE, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies in Southwestern South Dakota were called to help battle a blaze on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just after midnight Wednesday morning in Wanblee. Crews arriving on the scene found a building engulfed in flames.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

Wanblee, SD fire. Photo from Jon Siedschlaw.

A resident in the area shared photos and video of the scene. In them, you can see smoke and flames shooting from the building. You can also see the building suffered major damage.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. No one was inside at the time of the fire.