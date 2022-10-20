SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a Central Sioux Falls laundromat.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened just before 9 o’clock last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene in the area of 14th St. and Minnesota Ave.

Firefighters arriving on scene found light smoke and flames coming from a dryer. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, and it did not spread past the original dryer.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely. According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), the structure did not have a fire alarm system or sprinkler system.

SFFR would like to remind citizens and homeowners to not overload their dryer and clean out the lint trap on a regular basis.