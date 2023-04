YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Soft ground made fighting a cornfield fire east of Yankton difficult on Monday.

The Yankton Fire Department says crews arrived on the scene and put the fire out.

Officials say firefighters had to use caution because of the soft ground and that the larger trucks weren’t able to go where the ATVs could.

Authorities say the fire was caused by someone welding on an irrigation pivot.