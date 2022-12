EMERY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies battled cold temperatures while fighting a fire in Emery over the weekend.

According to the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of North 3rd Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday. The owner of the building reported flames in the attic.

Crews arriving on the scene found flames coming from the building. Firefighters from Alexandria and Bridgewater were called in to help.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.