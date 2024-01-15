PARMELEE, S.D. (KELO)– Firefighters on the Rosebud Reservation faced subzero temps while battling a blaze in Parmelee over the weekend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Parmelee Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just after 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Harvest Winds LLC. Officials shared photos from the scene.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building. Crews from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe VFD, Mission Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and RST Road Department were called in to help.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.