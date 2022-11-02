ASTORIA, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called in to battle a brush fire near Astoria Tuesday afternoon.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 2 p.m. Authorities say the fire started when a burn barrel got out of control. It spread into brush, crossed a road and spread into more brush.

Fire departments from Astoria, Toronto, Brandt and Gary responded. A local farm brought tractors and other equipment to help contain the fire. The Deuel County Farmers Union brought a semi full of water to help refill fire trucks.