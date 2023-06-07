ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies in the Black Hills were called to help battle a blaze Tuesday afternoon.
The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says it happened in the 24000 block of Stoneridge Road just after 2:30 p.m. Moutain Time.
Firefighters arriving on the scene found a garage on fire with it spreading to a nearby building and into the forest.
Crews on scene faced temperatures in the mid 80’s as they stopped the fire from spreading into the forest at less than a quarter acre, and prevented further damage to the nearby home.
No one was hurt.