ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies in the Black Hills were called to help battle a blaze Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says it happened in the 24000 block of Stoneridge Road just after 2:30 p.m. Moutain Time.

Photo from the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found a garage on fire with it spreading to a nearby building and into the forest.

Crews on scene faced temperatures in the mid 80’s as they stopped the fire from spreading into the forest at less than a quarter acre, and prevented further damage to the nearby home.

No one was hurt.