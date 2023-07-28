SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Turner County dealt with heat and humidity while battling a blaze Thursday afternoon.

Crews from Chancellor and Tea were called to the fire on 272nd Street.

Photo from the Chancellor Community Fire Department.

Photo from the Chancellor Community Fire Department.

Photo from the Chancellor Community Fire Department.

Photo from the Chancellor Community Fire Department.

Photo from the Chancellor Community Fire Department.

Officials shared pictures of the scene.

Due to the wind and dry conditions, the fire spread from the shed into the yard and was slowly moving towards a chicken coop and shelter belt. Tea firefighters were able to contain the grass fire quickly.

Officials say that the cause is unknown, but there was work being done with an angle grinder several hours before the fire.