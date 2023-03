ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a fire in the southwest part of the city.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue says it happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 10th Street.

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from a home.

Crews were able to control the blaze while also battling blizzard-like conditions.

No one was hurt in the fire.