LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies in the Black Hills were called to a fire on Terry Peak over the weekend.

The Lead Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just after 6 o’clock mountain time on Sunday morning. Firefighters arriving on scene found a home engulfed in flames.

Officials posted pictures of the scene to Facebook. In them you can see flames coming from the home. Crews worked to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings or vegetation.

Firefighters also worked to isolate a gas leak. No one was home at the time of the fire.