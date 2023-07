SILVER CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in the Black Hills responded to a wildfire left behind by a weekend storm.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Mountain Time Sunday. Multiple agencies, including the Johnson Siding and Silver City Volunteer Fire departments, were called to the fire.

Photo from the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department.

Authorities shared photos and video of the scene.

A helicopter could be seen bringing water to the fire. Officials say around 1 acre was burned.