ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies in the Black Hills were called to a grass fire southwest of Rapid City.

The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday on Berretta Road.

Photo form the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews arriving on the scene found fire burning in dead and downed wood. The fire was also climbing several individual trees.

Firefighters were able to stop the progress and contain the fire to under an acre.