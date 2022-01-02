Crews battle apartment fire overnight in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters battled an apartment fire and sub-zero temperatures last night in Aberdeen.

The fire broke out at a duplex on Dick Drive, on the south side of Aberdeen. Everyone inside the apartment made it out safely and firefighters were able to limit most of the damage to the attic. However, there is water and structural damage to one of the units.

People living in the apartment have been displaced.

Fire crews remained on scene for around 3 hours in the bitterly cold conditions.