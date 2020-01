RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Search teams in western KELOLAND spent the weekend searching for any sign of Serenity Dennard.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared video on Twitter saying in a tweet that Rockerville Volunteer Fire Chief Gail Schmidt and volunteers from the Wolfpack Working Dogs were back out Saturday searching for the missing 9-year-old.

The little girl hasn’t been seen since she walked away from the Children’s Home Society in February of last year.