BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in the Black Hills are currently battling the Palmer Gulch Fire.

Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a fire just outside of Hill City, near Palmer Creek Road. With dry and windy conditions, the fire has grown to about 91 acres.

“It’s really rugged, rough, steep terrain out there. It’s heavy down fuels that are out there, a lot of snags that they are dealing with. Things like that that we have safety concerns about so it’s been a hard fire,” Jason Rodriguez, Incident Commander, said.

Here at the Palmer Gulch Fire there are several dozen resources. Including local, state, and federal agencies.

“Being that it is shoulder season, it is a little bit harder to get resources this time of the year. So we’ve been doing our best to order in resources when necessary to bring this fire under control,” Mike Reed, Operations Section Chief, said.

Right now, the fire is about 40 percent contained. With red flag warnings in the forecast, these crews are working diligently.

“We are going to work today to reinforce those lines the best we can in preparation for the forecasted weather that will be coming in,” Reed said.

“Because tomorrow, we’ve got a wind event coming in with that cold front that’s pushing through. We want to make sure everything is secure there so we don’t have something get out on us,” Rodriguez said.

One firefighter was injured during the fire. No homes or buildings have been destroyed.

Palmer Creek Road is currently closed off to the public. Crews ask that the public avoid the area as they battle the fire.