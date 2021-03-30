Crews are patching potholes across Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Travel more than a block or two in Sioux Falls and you’re likely to encounter a pothole.

Potholes are a problem.

“Lots of potholes, lots of huge potholes,” Equipment Operator Justin Miller said.

A never-ending obstacle for drivers.

“We see it every single year, this time of year when the temperature rises, we get a little bit of moisture, the rain starts popping those out,” Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

Massive temperature swings as we transition into spring only add to the issue.

“Us getting warm and going back below freezing is not good because it freezes that moisture under again and causes a lot of those potholes to pop again,” Hansen said.

Crews are filling potholes across the city with a winter mix, which proves to be more of a temporary fix.

“When the hot plants open that’s the material we really want to use to fill those potholes,” Hansen said.

“This is just a temporary fix until the hot plant gets up and running, then we’ll come out and clean them, tack them, and put a little more permanent fix in for the summer and then winter comes around and knocks it back out again,” Miller said.

The city hopes to start using the permanent mix by mid-April. Until then, crews will continue to patch potholes 24 hours a day.

“We’ll fill 8,000 to 10,000 potholes that are requested. We probably fill double that,” Hansen said.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes over the phone or through an app.

“The see, click, fix app, it’s the Sioux Falls one link. You can report the potholes through there, nice to take a picture if you can, put that picture on there, the exact location where it’s at,” Hansen said.

And city crews will put you back on level ground.

Click HERE if you’d like to report a pothole.