Crews across the Black Hills continue to battle the Auburn Fire

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Auburn Fire near Rapid City has burned almost a thousand acres tonight as crews try to contain the flames as fast as they can.

From helicopters and planes to fire trucks and hoses, these firefighters are doing everything they can to get the Auburn Fire contained.

“So today’s operation is to continue to work on strengthening those lines, work on holding those lines and mopping up. Mopping up is just extinguishing those hot spots near the perimeter,” Jenni Lawver, PIO with South Dakota Wildland, said.

Since yesterday afternoon crews from across the Black Hills have been fighting the Auburn Fire.

Evacuations and pre-evacuations are still in place.

“We did a lot of pre-evacuation notifications in the Weston Heights area and the Pearson Ranch road area to assist Meade County in making sure that those residents are safe and knowing what’s going on,” Sgt. Chris Hislip, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

In Meade County just outside of Rapid City, Sheriff Ron Merwin says people should be ready to evacuate, in case the fire grows.

“Those evacuations could come quick if they need to be. At this point we are hoping not to have to do that but just be ready if need be,” Sheriff Merwin said.

If the weather does cooperate and all goes well, the current evacuations and pre-evacuations could be lifted within the hour.

“We continue to be near critical fire weather. Conditions today will be similar to what they were yesterday, maybe even a little warmer today,” Lawver said.

Fire officials say that the weather today and tomorrow will play a big role while fighting the Auburn Fire. One firefighter did suffer a minor injury. So far, no homes or structures have been damaged.