Local News

Crew Of USS South Dakota Reunite

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2018 08:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2018 08:13 PM CDT

A battleship memorial in Sioux Falls is honoring its original crew members.

KELOLAND News was at the USS South Dakota where the remaining crew mates were having a reunion.

Today is the 77th anniversary of the ship and the 26th anniversary for the reunion of the crew members.

The Sioux Falls municipal band was out playing patriotic music for the veterans.

There were also speakers that talked about the importance these veterans had on the safety of the United States during World War II.

Leon Gee is one of the original crew members of the ship.

He says this is his tenth reunion he has come to.

"It seems like every time I come back I meet another crew mate that I didn't know. This year there was another one that had never been here before," veteran Leon Gee said.

Only four of the crew members were able to attend the reunion.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates