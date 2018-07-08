Crew Of USS South Dakota Reunite

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A battleship memorial in Sioux Falls is honoring its original crew members.

KELOLAND News was at the USS South Dakota where the remaining crew mates were having a reunion.

Today is the 77th anniversary of the ship and the 26th anniversary for the reunion of the crew members.

The Sioux Falls municipal band was out playing patriotic music for the veterans.

There were also speakers that talked about the importance these veterans had on the safety of the United States during World War II.

Leon Gee is one of the original crew members of the ship.

He says this is his tenth reunion he has come to.

"It seems like every time I come back I meet another crew mate that I didn't know. This year there was another one that had never been here before," veteran Leon Gee said.

Only four of the crew members were able to attend the reunion.