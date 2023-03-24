SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past few years, Cresten Properties has been rapidly expanding, adding five brand new multi-family housing projects in the past year along with ownership of five stabilized properties.

In tonight’s your money matters, we have a look inside Cresten’s new luxury high rise in South Sioux Falls along with details on a new event to see inside all of their properties.

“You’ve got your living room, dining room kitchen,” Jennifer Edwards Gil, the property manager at The Crimson said.

While it has everything you’d expect to find in an apartment…

“We have two tone cabinets, stainless steel appliances and stone surfaces,” Edwards Gil said.

The Crimson aims to offer its residents much more than the standard rental experience.

“Our finishes are very high end,” Shellie Linn, the Director of Property Management at Cresten Properties said. “We want to bring luxury living to more than just downtown. We have a footprint in the downtown area as well, but we’re trying to expand that type of feel, more out into the neighborhoods that are developing and growing.”

The Crimson is near the 85th and Minnesota intersection, adding some height to this growing area of town.

“It’s really in an up and coming neighborhood. Also it’s our first high rise that we’ve done, and it has commercial all on the first level so it’s going to have a great mix of business and home all in one,” Linn said.

The Crimson is set up like a luxury hotel where you even grab a cup of Starbucks coffee on your way out the door and come home to swim in your own indoor pool and hottub.

“We also have a beautiful fitness room with state of the art equipment and a really large community space with luxury furniture pieces that look amazing,” Edwards Gil said.

While Cresten Properties is now leasing this luxury option, they also have a growing portfolio of rental homes to choose from in Sioux Falls.

“We have a wide range of apartments that would range in price and maybe what you’re looking for in amenities,” Linn said.

On Saturday, April 1st you can tour all Cresten Properties in Sioux Falls with their first companywide parade of apartments.

“For everyone who has wondered what Cresten is up to, this will give people a chance to pop in and look,” Linn said.

The Crimson’s first residents moved in just last week. Lloyd companies says they’re not ready to announce any agreements for the first floor of the building, but they are receiving a lot of interest for the commercial space at the new development.