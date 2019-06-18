Credit card skimmers found at Pump & Pak convenience store in Vermillion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two credit card skimmers were found at a Pump & Pak gas station in Vermillion.

According to the Vermillion Police Department, the staff working at the Pump & Pak on 629 Stanford Street told authorities that customers had been making comments about how the card readers on the countertop didn't feel right.

The staff found a "second face" was installed over the top of the original readers. Authorities took the two "second face" installs as evidence and have determined the purpose of the skimmers were to record or transmit credit card information fraudulently.

Vermillion police are asking local businesses to inspect their credit card readers for any modifications.

Customers who have recently used the indoor credit card readers at Pump & Pak prior to 12 p.m. on June 16 should monitor their accounts for suspicious activity.