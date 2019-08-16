Creating safe environments for our Bees, BHSU is now Bee Campus USA certified

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — National Honey Bee Day is this Saturday and Black Hills State University is celebrating with their new certified Bee Campus USA.

Bees are such small creatures that we see buzzing around outside and in our backyards. What you might not know is that honeybees, more than any other animals, aid in putting food on our plates.

“We’ve planted almost a thousand plants alone that are either annuals, perennials, flowering shrubs, flowering trees that are all bee friendly. Directly behind us we’ve planted a whole bed of zinnias that are just swarming with bees even as we speak,” Hanson said.

Black Hills State University got their official ceritification as a Bee Campus USA last month. Now they are creating sustainable habitiats for these pollinators.

“Not only does it beautify our campus but it gives the bees some food, there’s butterflies around, so all of the pollinaters have really appreciated it,” Hanson said.

“Our goal is sustainability and we live in a beautiful area of the Black Hills and we have a beautiful campus and I think this just fits nicely, the trees and the bees, the butterflies, and bats, everybody together on this great place to go to school, great place to work,” Liddick said.

Debbie Liddick, assistant director of the Sustainability program at BHSU, says this could cause other to create bee sustainable environments.

“Just as a regular citizen of Spearfish, I’m excited about the bee campus because now I’m planting more native flowers and flowering plants at my yard to encourage more bees and butterflies so I think it’ll help with the city and it’ll help with people that live here,” Liddick said.

Black Hills State University is encouraging their students to be a part of this Bee Campus USA project by helping to grow flowers so that the grounds crew can plant them in several areas around campus.