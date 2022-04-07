SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls sporting goods store is hoping to put a smile on the face of kids at Children’s Home Society.

Scheels is stocking the shelves with toys for its first-ever Easter Basket Drive.

“We have 100 baskets. Customers can just come in, grab one, shop for the kids, and then turn it in at Customer Service,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

The baskets are for the kids at Children’s Home Society in Sioux Falls. Scheels has an idea list and example baskets and is giving you the freedom to shop.

“They can take their baskets, go shop wherever they want to shop, we just need them returned by Thursday, April 14th at noon so we can get them to the kids by Easter,” Schlapkohl said.

“These kids, for many of them, this will be the first time they’ve experienced receiving an Easter basket,” Children’s Home Society Event Coordinator Tom Roberts said.

Tom Roberts is the Event Coordinator at Children’s Home Society and says the significance of the baskets extends beyond toys and treats.

“I think what they’re going to realize is that there are people in this community who are thinking of them and caring about them and that’s an important concept for these kids to realize,” Roberts said.

You can fill your basket with toys and other goodies, but Scheels is asking you to limit your purchases to $25 to keep it fair for the kids.

“As soon as they turn it in at Customer Service we’ve got a bunch of Easter eggs filled with little goodies so they’ll get to take three home with them,” Schlapkohl said.

Rewarding your generosity, and yet another way the business is giving back.

“The community is super supportive of us so anyway that we can turn around and be supportive to them that’s what we want to do,” Schlapkohl said.

The baskets are available near the north entrance at Scheels.