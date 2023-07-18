SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–The drug epidemic has skyrocketed across the US, more than doubling the number of drug related deaths since 2015.

Each of those deaths represents a grieving family now having to deal with the sudden loss of a loved one. In tonight’s eye on KELOLAND, we look at an effort to memorialize the thousands of lives lost to drugs across the nation, including many here at home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Shawana was my second of four kids,” Colman, SD mom Julie Baumgard said.

But in June of 2020, Baumgard learned that her daughter, a mother with a big heart and even bigger smile, could be brought down by one tiny pill.

“She got a pill from someone she new that she thought was Percocet,” Baumgard said.

The Colman, South Dakota native suffered from chronic pain, but on the evening of her son’s birthday, the pill Shawna took to ease the pain ended up being poison.

“There was no Percocet in her system at all, instead she got a lot of Fentanyl, she got a lot of Fentanyl,” Baumgard said.

Shawna Vojak, Forever 37, died of Fentanyl poisoning in Minnesota.

“Our children have died, most of them poisoned, they did not know that they were taking this drug that was going to kill them,” The Drug Epidemic Memorial Wall administrator Malia Fox said.

It’s a digital wall of faces all frozen in time.

“Its devastating, it doesn’t’ seem like it ends, they just keep adding,” Baumgard said.

First posted online in July of 2022, the Drug Epidemic Memorial Wall has grown at a gut-wrenching pace.

“When I came on in November, I believe there were probably 2,000,” Fox said. “In just over a year, 5,000 angel faces are nowon this wall.”

Each life lost due to a drug overdose.

“The Drug Epidemic Memorial Wall is a wall of frames of persons, basically our children, who have lost their lives in the drug epidemic,” Fox said.

While these lives have been lost to a wide range of substances, over the past few years Fentanyl has claimed the majority of these young faces.

“In 2021 there were 109,000 drug deaths, 75 or 80 percent of that was Fentanyl,” Fox said.

“I can tell you countless stories of parents who have found their kids gone in their bedroom because they got what they thought was a Xanax or Percocet and they’re gone,” Baumgard said. “Now you can’t even experiment with drugs because fentanyl is in everything and you die.”

It’s why moms like Julie Baumgard are coming together to speak out and give their lost children a voice in hopes over protecting others.

“The hope is that it will not happen to anyone else, we just don’t wish it on anyone else, the pain of child loss is just out of order, not normal, completely unexpected,” Baumgard said.

“We’re trying to stop something that is a war and its gotten extremely out of hand,” Fox said.

Malia Fox is one of the grassroots organizers of the memorial wall, helping to add names and photos to the digital and national collection. She began helping after the DEA said their faces of Fentanyl memorial wall in Arlington, Virginia could not accept any more photos.

“They said we’re so sorry for your loss, but there are so many, we have no room on our wall,” Fox said.

It’s why this new nationwide effort has turned to a digital wall.

“We’re doing this virtually because we can take them, unfortunately forever,” Fox said. “We can take those 109,000 in one year, that’s just one year, there are millions since the 90s, and we can keep putting them on.”

But the group of grieving parents are also working to create a physical memorial wall in capital cities all over the nation.

“I’m not going to get to Arlington, Virginia, if I do, great, I’ll go see my son on the wall it will be extremely emotional,” Fox said. “I want to see him in my state capital, where I can get to, where his family can get to.”

The Drug Epidemic Memorial Wall is collecting letters from parents to send to first ladies and female governors in capitals across the nation and eventually to first lady Jill Biden.

“We feel that mothers are really driving this…and maybe we have their ear as moms, as women,” Fox said.

A labor of love to ensure their children’s deaths might serve a purpose and help prevent other parents from feeling this same loss.

“It would mean recognition that their loss wasn’t’ in vain,” Baumgard said. “By having the picture, by having that memorial wall, it shows that they’re a person, they have a story and a life and a person who loves them. They’re not just someone who has substance use or someone who made a bad choice, they’re people who had families who love them.”

If you would like to add a loved one to the memorial or would like to get involved in the effort to create a physical Drug Epidemic Memorial in each state, visit their website.