SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores.

This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some deals to their customers.

“For Crazy Days this weekend, we are offering some good deals on shoes and apparel, so we are offering 10% off shoes and 25% off apparel, and double rewards points in the 605 Running app,” assistant store manager, coach, 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel said.

Over 25 downtown Sioux Falls businesses are participating in the winter event.

“Crazy Days is a huge sale that happens once a winter and it’s a great time for retailers to move some inventory after that holiday season so you’re getting great discounts on product and just a great shopping experience,” marketing manager, DTSF, Tenley Schwartz said.

This time of year can be a little bit slower, that’s why downtown Sioux Falls hopes this promotion brings in extra foot traffic.

“This is kind of a tight season for retailers, they’ve just come through the holiday season, and then they are back into quarter 1 of sales and in retail it really slows down, so this is an opportunity to take that collective, it’s not just one store doing a sale, it’s everyone saying ‘hey, if you’re going to come shop downtown this winter, this is the weekend to do it,'” Schwartz said.

A weekend bringing businesses together to help people shop local.

“We love the community, we love the other stores, and so we want to foster that community and be a part of events like Crazy Days and other things going on because as a running community, we are tight-knit, and we take that into our business partners as well,” Ettel said.

Crazy Days is Friday and Saturday, however, some businesses may offer deals on Sunday. For a full list of the business participating, click here.