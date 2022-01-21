Crazy Days aims to bring foot traffic to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You may be thinking of just staying home with the frigid temperatures outside. But Downtown Sioux Falls is hoping you’ll check out an event this weekend to help local businesses.

Ondrea Stachel just became the owner of TH Grey in November.

This Saturday she will be celebrating a re-grand opening of the store.

Along with that, her business is also participating in Downtown Sioux Falls Winter Crazy Days this weekend.

“We are going to be open from 9 am to 7 pm. Kicking off the morning, Form Fitness is coming to do a yoga class, we will have champagne which is sourced by Just Wine Shop, we are going to have h’orderves, coffee from The Source, and we are going to have giveaways during the day, it’s going to be a fun day and weekend, 20% off storewide,” owner TH Grey, Ondrea Stachel said.

TH Grey is just one of about 15 businesses listed as part of Winter Crazy Days.

“We do know that many businesses will post and we might not get it to our list right away so we are anticipating about 20 different businesses, whether it is a retailer or restaurant, or brewery doing Crazy Days deal, which is a little less than summer Crazy Days in July,” community outreach coordinator, Downtown Sioux Falls, Sadie Swier said.

A lull after the holidays and chilly South Dakota winters can affect the amount of foot traffic downtown, which is why events like this are important for businesses.

“Getting people excited about supporting our local businesses again but also helping these businesses getting some inventory out the door, and getting some of that new inventory in,” Swier said.

“It’s exciting the Downtown Sioux Falls is focused on helping drive traffic downtown and so that’s awesome and hopefully a lot of people come,” Stachel said.

Crazy Days is January 21 through the 22. For a full list of the businesses participating in Crazy Days, click here.