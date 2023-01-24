SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You may think of crayons as just another art supply. But for students at a local elementary school, the classic colors are all for a cause.

These used crayons are getting a new life thanks to the hard work of students at Horizon Elementary.

This week, all grade levels are spending time in the crayon factory.

“The first station is peeling, the second station is breaking, and the third is sorting, and the fourth is smashing,” student, Kayler Schlaht said.

“It takes awhile to smash the crayons,” student, Ben Linneweber said.

Once the crayons are smashed, they’re placed into molds, and eventually become new crayons in different shapes and sizes.

“I got to peel the crayons and sort them,” student, Simon Nour said.

The new crayons are then sold to benefit the Horizon Cares Fund.

“The Horizon Cares Fund goes to families of teachers and students who are going through medical emergencies, other emergencies, tough times, things like that,” junior kindergarten teacher, Sarah Hansen said.

“It helps other people,” student, Clara Bonnema said.

This is the second year for the Crayons for a Cause event. The goal for this year is to raise $2,000.

“It’s been amazing to see the whole Horizon family come together and help each other, support people that need it, it’s been fun because all the kids have really bought into this and they’re excited to take part, they work really hard, teachers have bought into it, they’re working hard, it’s just an amazing thing to see everybody come together,” Hansen said.

Hansen says this project is possible thanks to grants from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, as well as Horizon PTO.