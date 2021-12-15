Crashes expected to cause delays in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Pennington County are reporting that several roads are blocked.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says troopers were on scene of a crash on I-90, near mile marker 84, east of Underwood. Authorities had both eastbound lanes closed at the time, but the passing lane is back open.
It is not clear what caused the crash.
Authorities are also warning drivers about a crash on East Highway 44 near 161st Avenue. A home that was being transported blew off a trailer.
The sheriff’s office says snow and high winds have caused low visibility. They are asking drivers to find an alternate route.