Crashes expected to cause delays in Pennington County

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Pennington County are reporting that several roads are blocked.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says troopers were on scene of a crash on I-90, near mile marker 84, east of Underwood. Authorities had both eastbound lanes closed at the time, but the passing lane is back open.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

@SDHighwayPatrol shared this message on FB: Expect delays

Troopers are currently on scene of a crash near MM 84 I 90 east of New Underwood. Both eastbound lanes are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted. #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/TEYzQy1T9J — Penn Co Emg Mgmt (@RCPCEmgMgmt) December 15, 2021

Authorities are also warning drivers about a crash on East Highway 44 near 161st Avenue. A home that was being transported blew off a trailer.

East Highway 44 near 161st Ave is blocked. A home being transported blew off the trailer. Low visibility with snow and high winds. Find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jWiySIgWvL — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) December 15, 2021

The sheriff’s office says snow and high winds have caused low visibility. They are asking drivers to find an alternate route.