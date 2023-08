SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver in Meade County was taken to the hospital following a crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene on Alkali Road Monday morning. A mail carrier went off the road and rolled several times.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to Monument Health. Deputies, local ranchers and the U.S. Postal Service picked up all the mail that was thrown across the pasture from the crash.