Crash temporarily closes Interstate 90 near Brandon exit

UPDATED 9:02 a.m.
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol said traffic on Interstate 90 is flowing again. One lane is going in each direction.
Troopers will be on the scene mapping traffic for some time and authorities said an alternate route may be best.
8:53 a.m.
A crash has temporarily closed part of Interstate 90 near the Brandon exit Tuesday morning.
Traffic is backed up both on eastbound and westbound lanes. Authorities are asking travelers to take alternate routes.
Three cars were in the crash and multiple injuries have been reported. A medical helicopter has been called to transport a patient.
This is a developing story.