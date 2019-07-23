Crash temporarily closes Interstate 90 near Brandon exit

UPDATED 9:02 a.m.

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol said traffic on Interstate 90 is flowing again. One lane is going in each direction.

Troopers will be on the scene mapping traffic for some time and authorities said an alternate route may be best.

Three cars were in an accident. The I-90 on ramp going west from Brandon to Sioux Falls is closed. A helicopter already came in to aid the scene. They’re letting people drive through currently. pic.twitter.com/fGU972Y7Na — Max Hofer (@KELOMaxH) July 23, 2019

🚨 Update 🚨 Traffic on I-90 is flowing again at mile marker 405 in one lane each direction. Troopers will be on scene mapping this crash for some time. Please use caution if you travel in this area. An alternate route may be best. #keepSDsafe — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) July 23, 2019

8:53 a.m.

A crash has temporarily closed part of Interstate 90 near the Brandon exit Tuesday morning.

Traffic is backed up both on eastbound and westbound lanes. Authorities are asking travelers to take alternate routes.

Three cars were in the crash and multiple injuries have been reported. A medical helicopter has been called to transport a patient.

This is a developing story.