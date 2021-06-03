Crash on Interstate 29 impacts travel south of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash south of Sioux Falls on Interstate 29 created travel issues for other drivers for a time Thursday afternoon.

Southbound traffic was backed up on Interstate 29 and on the loop from Interstate 229, with cars stopped as far back as the Louise Avenue and I-229 exit.

In a photo from a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera looking north on I-29 at milemarker 74, you can see vehicles in the median along with an ambulance on the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of the crash investigation.

Look for updates in this story as new information is confirmed.