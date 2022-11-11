SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Part of Interstate 90 is closed Friday afternoon due to a deadly crash.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions map, westbound traffic on I-90 is closed from the Marion Road Exit 395 to Exit 390 at Buffalo Ridge.

The map says the closure is due to a multi-vehicle crash. The Department of Public Safety confirms to KELOLAND News that two people died in the crash. The Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into what happened.

A KELOLAND News photographer saw traffic being re-routed around the crash scene.

This is a developing story; stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates.