Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of one man Saturday afternoon 12 miles west of Madison.

At 1:25 a.m. a Chevrolet Cruz was traveling east on SD Hwy 81. A Ford F-250 was traveling west on SD Hwy 81. The Cruz entered the westbound lane and collided with the F-250.

A 83-year-old male driver of the Cruz sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

A 22-year-old female driver of the F-250 was not injured. Three passengers were in the F-250: Two, 21-year-old males both sustained minor injuries. One, 21-year-old male sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the people involved have not been released pending notification of family members. The SDHP is investigating the crash.