BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A crash on Interstate 29 near Beresford has closed the northbound lane early Wednesday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, I-29 northbound near Mile Marker 52 is closed for a serious injury crash. Authorities say drives need to be patient and allow first responders to work.

Drivers should take an alternate route if possible.

KELOLAND News is on the scene and will provide updates as information is confirmed.