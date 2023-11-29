SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a crash near 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue in southern Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., Sioux Falls Police officers, SSFR and EMS responded to West La Quinta Street and South Minnesota Avenue for an injury crash.

A 2005 Buick driven by a male was traveling northbound on South Minnesota Avenue. The vehicle hit a light pole and sideswiped another vehicle.

After the initial crash, the vehicle drove over the median and collided head-on with a 2018 Subaru traveling southbound.

The drivers of both vehicles were transpoted to the hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.

Charges are pending on the driver of the 2005 Buick.

Police had the area blocked off for a time while they reconstructed and cleaned up the scene.

We expect to learn more about the incident at tomorrow’s police briefing.