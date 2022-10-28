SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.

The man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name isn’t being released yet pending notification of family.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.