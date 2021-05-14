Crash involving stolen pickup leads to arrest of New York man

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man is facing charges following a rollover crash four miles north of Pierre Friday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck was traveling south on Grey Goose Road when it attempted a left hand turn to go east on 203rd Street. The truck rolled over as the driver attempted the turn.

Authorities say during the early parts of the investigation, they learned the pickup was stolen — leading to the arrest of the 33-year-old driver.

At this time, they’re unsure if the pick-up was taken from New York, South Dakota or elsewhere. The driver was not hurt.