Crash involving moped was not a hit and run, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update Wednesday on an injury crash from July 3rd involving a moped and an SUV.

Sioux Falls police say the case was not a hit and run and that they driver of the red SUV did stop following the crash.

Police say the SUV had a green arrow when it turned, the moped however, ran a red light and hit the vehicle.

Officers say the SUV driver initially didn’t realize he was involved which led to some confusion.

Police say traffic cameras aided in the investigation.

Both the states attorney’s office and the city attorney’s office have reviewed the case and determined no charges will be filed.