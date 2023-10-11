SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The incident was near the intersection of Bailey Street and Summit Avenue. KELOLAND photographer Kevin Kjergaard is at the scene and said it appeared to be a hit-and-run involving a vehicle that was stopped blocks away. Police had gathered near that vehicle, Kjergaard said from the scene.

School Bus Inc. is the contractor for transportation in the Sioux Falls School District.

This is a developing story.