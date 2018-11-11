Crash In Yankton Sends Multiple People To The Hospital

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Authorities in Yankton are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Saturday night.

Yanton Police responded to a single vehicle rollover in the 2400 block of West City Limits Road. On scene, authorities found that multiple people had been ejected from the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Yankton Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

