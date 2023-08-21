SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are facing numerous charges following an alleged assault, crash and chase through central Sioux Falls.

On Friday night, a driver was following another car on Kiwanis Avenue When the two vehicles got to a red light, police say a passenger got out of the car that was following the other vehicle, pointed a gun and took the driver’s phone. Minutes later, officers say the same men punched and kicked a man and nearly ran over a woman.

Around 8:20, police spotted their vehicle near 10th and Euclid and tried to stop it.

“Vehicle did not stop, ended up driving through an intersection, hit a different car, continued a short distance after that, the driver actually jumped out the car, which was not traveling very fast at that time. He jumped out took off running,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Officers arrested the alleged driver, 31-year-old Brady Cloud of Sisseton and the alleged passenger, 33-year-old Jordan Cloud of Veblen, South Dakota. They both have lengthy criminal histories.