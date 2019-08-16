Crash near Parkston kills teenager, three others seriously injured

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Parkston teenager has died and three teenagers are seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the 15-year-old driver died at the scene.

A small truck was northbound on 409th Avenue around 2:36 p.m. The driver swerved to miss a mud hole in the road and lost control. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled many times before catching fire.

Three passengers, all 16-years-old or younger, were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital and another was transported to the Parkston hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

On social media, the Parkston Police Department said the community has “taken a hit today.”