Crash impacting traffic in Rapid City

A semi vs car crash at E. Highway 44 and Jolly Ln in Rapid City is impacting traffic in the area.

Authorities say the semi-trailer is hauling jet fuel, so crews are using caution.

Another truck and trailer were called on the scene to offload the fuel from the container involved in the crash.

If you're traveling in this area or will commute this way, be aware that crews may be on scene for at least another two hours.